Jesse Lynch Lynn Jr.
1944 - 2020
76, of Paris, departed this life peacefully on Thu, Aug 20, 2020, at his home, with family by his side. Jesse was born on July 19, 1944, in Shelbyville, TN, the son of the late Jesse Lynch Lynn, Sr. and Olive Jean Paty Lynn, received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Ohio State University, and was retired having worked as a chemist and teacher. He was an avid outdoorsman, an excellent chef, loved the arts, researching genealogy, and was a member of Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Ann Rucker Lynn as well as Rena Carol Aulick-Lynn whom he married after Ann’s death, and a son, Nathan Bradley Lynn. Surviving is one son, Jesse (Stephanie Tacker) Lynn, III; a daughter, Jodi (Fiancé Carlos Zapata) Wilson; grandchildren, Katherine Lynn and Nicholas Lynn; brother, Joseph “Tom” Lynn; and a sister, Mary (Mark) LeVan. There will be a memorial service for Jesse Lynch Lynn held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, Paris, Kentucky. www.hintonturner.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
