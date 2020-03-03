Home

91, husband of 67 years to Barbara Skinner Northcutt, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center-Leestown. Born February 14, 1929 in Cynthiana to the late Jessie & Hattie Sipple Northcutt, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired employee of IBM, having worked there for 34 years. Jesse was a Co-Founder and Board Member of the IBM/Members Heritage Credit Union for 50 years. He was an avid golfer, an amateur pilot and member of the Committee of 101. He had also been a member of Gardenside Christian Church, where he served as Deacon, Elder and Trustee. Additional survivors include his 3 children: Jesse Dwayne Northcutt, & Monty (Susie) Northcutt, both of Lexington, and Sonia (Truitt) Crump, of Winchester; a sister, Betty (Lowell) Langefeld, of Lexington; 3 grandchildren: Shea Northcutt (C.J. Wilson), Shelby Northcutt and Cameron Northcutt; and 3 great-grandchildren: Autumn (Tyler) Stamper, Layken McCollum and Kynleigh Northcutt, along with his beloved grand-dogs. Services will be 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty FH in Cynthiana by Sammy Harris with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon Wednesday until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Leesburg Christian Church. www.drakefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2020
