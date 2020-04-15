Home

Jessica Sue Crytzer

Jessica Sue Crytzer Obituary
CRYTZER Jessica Sue, On April 4th, 2020 Jessica Sue Crytzer, beloved daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 49. Jessica was born on July 26th, 1970 in Jamestown New York to David M. Crytzer and Sue Ann (Coll) Crytzer. She is a proud graduate of the U.K. where she earned multiple degrees culminating in her Masters as a Critical Care Nurse Practitioner. Jessica was preceded in death by our father David. She is survived by her Mother Sue, her brother Daniel and his partner Jennifer, her nephew David, her longtime and most cherished companion Justin Birdsong, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial will be planned when conditions allow. For those who wish to commemorate her, donations can be directed to: Karen S. Mitchell Nursing Scholarship ? Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring Street, Jamestown New York 14701, or to the Lexington Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 15, 2020
