Jessie Adams Obituary
69, passed away on April 7, 2020. She is survived by husband, James Adams; daughters, Melissa Toadvine, Deborah (Charles) Carson, and Cindi Biddle; grandchildren, Jamie Fryman, Dalton Biddle, Brycee Toadvine, Ashley Toadvine, and Chase Toadvine; great grandchildren, Lillyanah Fryman, Mason and Mison Locke; stepchildren, Mollie and Jim Sawyer and Jimbo Adams. Jessie was preceded in death by son-in-law, Timmy Toadvine, and grandson, Josh Fryman. She was a member of David's Fork Baptist Church. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020
