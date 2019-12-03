Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Jessie Beach Belcher Obituary
62, husband of Marylin Parks Belcher passed away Sunday, November 24th in Mesa, AZ. He was born in Hazard, KY on April 21, 1957 to Coey Wagers Belcher and the late Beach Belcher. He grew up in Lexington, KY where he graduated from Bryan Station High School in 1975. He worked at Dunn-Edwards Paints for twelve years. Jessie is survived by his wife, Marilyn Parks Belcher – Phoenix, AZ; his mother, Coey Belcher – Lexington; and his daughter, Laura Wiggs – Cynthiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Beach Belcher. A 12:00 pm service will take place Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton will officiate.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 3, 2019
