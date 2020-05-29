Jessie James Lane Jr. 82, passed away May 27, 2020 at his home. He was born 10-6-1937 in Woodford Co., to the late Jessie James Sr. and Nannie Ann Foley Lane. He was a retired pressman from the Lexington Herald Leader. Jessie is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Mitchell Lane; children: Michael (Connie) Lane, Diana (Bobby) Woodrum, Lisa (Jay) Woodrum, Saundra (Terry) Flora and Shannon (Chuck) Worley; grandchildren: Joshua Lane, Andrew McDonald, Tiffany Merrill, Shane Woodrum, Elisa Little, Jessie Rowe, Casey Griffett, Shay and Haley Polley, Brandon , Samantha, and Mark Flora, Merissa Williamson, Charles, Savannah, Christopher and Cody Worley; great-grandchildren: Cheyanna Rayburn, Trey, Evan and Liam Stambaugh, Lilly and Colton Griffett, Riley, Leia and Hallie and Brayden Rowe, Laneah and Kashlyn Williamson, Hunter Flora, Eli and Jackson Vaughn, Annebelle Kokinda, Nathan McDonald , Guja and Iris; a great-grandson Jacob Rowe. a brother George Wesley Lane and sister Lilly Voils; also multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a son Mark Anthony Lane and, brothers, Bill and Robert Lane; sisters, Ada Voils and Birdy Crowe. Private family visitation Sunday from 2-6 pm at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home and graveside service Monday at 1:00 pm at Clarmont Memorial Gardens. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrnagements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store