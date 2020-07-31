1/1
Jessie Sue Allen Shugars
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHUGARS Jessie Sue Allen, 87, of Lexington, KY, was born in Union City, TN May 27, 1933. She passed away on July 23, 2020. She was a widow of Pat Shugars. Sue was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, class of 1955, completing a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She worked a number of years in this field and changed careers working at the Berea College Library until her retirement. Sue was married for over 50 years and raised two daughters. She and her husband lived primarily in Berea, KY and moved to Lexington, KY upon retirement. She and husband, Pat, joined Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in 1955. They enjoyed numerous activities and volunteer opportunities there including mission trips and tutoring young children. Sue felt her greatest accomplishments and contributions involved her family. She was very proud of and filled with love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She leaves behind numerous friends and family who will remember her kindness, compassion, sense of humor, and gentle smile. Survivors include daughter, Peggy Sue Shugars of Lexington, KY; grandsons, Nolan Norton of Lawrence, KS, Wesley Norton and his son, Luke Joseph of Texas; son-in-law, Mark Norton of Kingwood, TX, and sister, Carol Hunsinger of Frankfort, KY. Her husband, Pat, and her daughter, Nancy Miriam Norton, preceded Sue in death. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Sue's arrangements. A private graveside memorial service will be held in the Lexington Cemetery. For further details regarding service, please contact Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church at (859) 255-1074. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event. To share a remembrance of Sue or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved