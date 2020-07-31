SHUGARS Jessie Sue Allen, 87, of Lexington, KY, was born in Union City, TN May 27, 1933. She passed away on July 23, 2020. She was a widow of Pat Shugars. Sue was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, class of 1955, completing a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She worked a number of years in this field and changed careers working at the Berea College Library until her retirement. Sue was married for over 50 years and raised two daughters. She and her husband lived primarily in Berea, KY and moved to Lexington, KY upon retirement. She and husband, Pat, joined Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in 1955. They enjoyed numerous activities and volunteer opportunities there including mission trips and tutoring young children. Sue felt her greatest accomplishments and contributions involved her family. She was very proud of and filled with love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She leaves behind numerous friends and family who will remember her kindness, compassion, sense of humor, and gentle smile. Survivors include daughter, Peggy Sue Shugars of Lexington, KY; grandsons, Nolan Norton of Lawrence, KS, Wesley Norton and his son, Luke Joseph of Texas; son-in-law, Mark Norton of Kingwood, TX, and sister, Carol Hunsinger of Frankfort, KY. Her husband, Pat, and her daughter, Nancy Miriam Norton, preceded Sue in death. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Sue's arrangements. A private graveside memorial service will be held in the Lexington Cemetery. For further details regarding service, please contact Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church at (859) 255-1074. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event. To share a remembrance of Sue or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
