Jessie Wright

Mr. Jessie Earl Wright of Indianapolis, Indiana, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence in Indianapolis, Indiana having attained the age of 88 years, 4 months, and 26 days. He was born in Hogback, Kentucky on Wednesday, May 4, 1932, the son of Jessie Paul and Maggie (Collins) Wright. He was of the Baptist faith, and a grain elevator operator working for the co-op, from which he retired. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Christine (Ridge) Wright, brother, Everett Wright. He is survived by his children, Clayton Wright of Indianapolis, Indiana, Marilyn (&Jerry;) McManus of Indianapolis, Indiana, Steve Wright of Indianapolis, Indiana, siblings, Benny Wright of Whiteland, Indiana, Betty Thrasher of Bronston, Kentucky, Ruth Allen of Greenwood, Indiana, Bessie Sims of Alabama, Hall Wright of Tennessee, grandchildren, Joshua Dahl, Marsha Gull, James Michael Tibbs Jr., Sara, Cody, Christy, Bradon, great-grandchildren, Zane, Bentley, Bella, Victor, Adrena, Brice, along with a host of other friends and relatives. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.(CST) graveside in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky, with Bro. Benny Wright officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday after 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Campbell-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store