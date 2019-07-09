Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosspoint Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Jessie Younger Obituary
Jessie Younger, 69, husband of Mary Younger, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Lexington, he was a son of the late Marvin and Haley Younger. Survivors other than his wife are four sons, Jessie Younger Jr., Johnny Younger, Christopher Younger and Joey Brewer; eleven grandchildren, Jonathon, Bobbie Sue, Jessica, Dillon, Rachel and Brittany Younger, Alexia and Junior Hernandez and Cody, Josh and Joey Brewer Jr.; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Dessie Younger. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica Younger, two brothers, Ronnie and Marvin Younger, and three sisters, Gayle Hilderbrand, Phyllis Collins and Pat Younger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers-Main St. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crosspoint Church and 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Chris, Johnny and Jessie Younger, Jr., Josh Brewer, Jonathon and Dillon Younger and Oggy Tim and Rooks Howard. Honorary will be Joey and Cody Brewer.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 9, 2019
