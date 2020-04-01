|
|
|
72, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was a son of the late Otto Wilson and Evadna Besslean Selby Hyatt. For 50 years Jewett was the manager of Cheap Mobile Housing. Survivors include his wife, Paula Cheap Hyatt; his children, Samantha (John) Burford, John Wilson (April) Hyatt; his grandchildren, Makenzie, Mallory, and Marley Burford, Zachary, Austin, and Macy Hyatt; his siblings, Elmo Hyatt and Phyllis (Harold) Peters; his in-laws, Calvin (Jenny) Cheap and Susan (Scott) Bucher; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Services will be private and cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in the future for the public. Entombment will be in Fleming County Cemetery. In place of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Salvation Army (online: www.give.salvationarmyusa.org), Hospice of Hope (online: hospiceofhope.com/donate or mail: 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056), and/or the Flemingsburg Christian Church (201 East Water Street, Flemingsburg, KY 41041). Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 1, 2020