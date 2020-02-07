|
|
Jill Brown, formerly Clara Nelle Wolfe, a longtime resident of Maysville, died February 5, 2020 at Wesley Village in Wilmore. She was 84. She was born October 25, 1935, to Amy Alice (Felton) Wolfe and Karl Leslie Wolfe. She grew up among extended family on the Felton farm in Tucker County, West Virginia, where she was a 1953 graduate of Parsons High School. She was a 1957 graduate of Berea College, and completed her education in 1958 with the Registered Dietitian certification through the program at Oklahoma State University. In 1958, she married (Hollis) Bradley Brown, fellow Berea graduate and native of Pulaski County, who preceded her in death in 2018. They lived in Maysville from 1969 to 2015, where Jill was a devoted homemaker and mother to their two children. At Central United Methodist Church, she taught youth and adult Sunday school classes, directed Vacation Bible School, held leadership positions such as chair of Pastor-Parish Relations, and sang in the choir. She held district leadership positions in United Methodist Women. In the 1960's, she was on the home economics faculty at Campbellsville College. In the 1970's and 1980's, she taught Nutrition as part of the Nursing curriculum at Maysville Community College. She was clinical dietitian and dietetic consultant to Hayswood Hospital and multiple skilled nursing facilities in the area around Maysville. She was Director of Food Service at Meadowview Hospital, the position from which she retired. Survivors include daughter Jayne Brown Zimmerman (Jeff) of Deerfield, Illinois, John Bradley Brown (Jennifer) of Lexington, and four grandchildren: Kelsey Rose Brown, Kurtis Bradley Brown, Anna Zimmerman and Ellen Zimmerman. Also sister Juanita Nestor and brother Theodore Wolfe of St. George and Clarksburg, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by sister Dorcas Saunders. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Maysville, followed by a time of shared food and remembrance in the fellowship hall. All are welcome. Interment at Woodstock Cemetery in Pulaski County will be private. Memorial gifts may be sent to Central United Methodist Church, 912 E 2nd St, Maysville, KY 41056. Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, Waynesburg, Kentucky, is entrusted with Jill’s arrangements. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020