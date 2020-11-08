Jill Rianne Burdine Bruner, 43, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Stanford, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky to the late John Frederick Burdine and the late Robyn Totten Burdine. Survivors include three children, Adrian Bruner, Christian Bruner and Caleb Shaw, and her grandmother, Janice Gray Totten and sister, Lauren Michaela Burdine. Services will be held at a later date. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Jill and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com