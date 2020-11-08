1/
Jill Burdine Bruner
Jill Rianne Burdine Bruner, 43, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Stanford, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky to the late John Frederick Burdine and the late Robyn Totten Burdine. Survivors include three children, Adrian Bruner, Christian Bruner and Caleb Shaw, and her grandmother, Janice Gray Totten and sister, Lauren Michaela Burdine. Services will be held at a later date. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Jill and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
