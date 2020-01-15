Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Jim Cox Obituary
Jim Cox, 71 husband of Patricia Diane Cox , passed away January 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 21, 1948 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky to the late Fred and Martha Klaiber Cox. James was a retired Law Enforcement Officer. James is also survived by two sons Jimmy (Sydney) Cox and Jared (Natalie) Cox, one daughter Colleen Cox, one sister Freda Tackett and five grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be planned later. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
