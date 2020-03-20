|
Longtime Frankfort realtor and auctioneer, dies at 97 James Leslie "Jim" Morris passed away at his home on March 17, 2020 at age 97. Jim was born January 18, 1923, one of 13 children of the late Charles and Mary Scearce Morris. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lucas Morris, and his son, Charles (Chuck) Morris. Jim graduated from Bridgeport High School. He was employed by National Distillers until 1946, at which time he obtained his auctioneer's and real estate licenses and joined his brother, Charles, with Carter-Morris Real Estate. In 1959, Jim and Charles formed Morris Realty and Auction Service. Charles retired in 1975 and Jim became sole owner of the firm. In 1980 Jim bought the old Grand Theater building and opened his offices on the St. Clair Mall and Morris Auction Center on West Main Street. Jim retired in 2005 and sold the Grand Theater building to Grand Theater, Inc. Jim was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge and a Fellow at the University of Kentucky. Jim is survived by two granddaughters, Kristin and Ashley; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Morris Driskell; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime caregiver, Joy Downey. Private services and burial will be held with Rev. Jeff Sargent and Pastor Scott Patton officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Donations to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Avenue, Frankfort, KY 40601 in Jim's honor and memory will be greatly appreciated. All services are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2020