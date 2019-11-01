|
WALDRON Jim, passed away peacefully in Louisville on October 30, 2019. He was born in Russell, Kentucky on September 12, 1933, and graduated from Ashland High School and later from the University of Kentucky. Jim met the love of his life, the former Gail McBride, while in Lexington and they were married in 1957. While in college and after, Jim served in the U.S Army Reserves, achieving the rank of Captain. After graduating from UK, he began a long career as a manager and engineer with General Electric, ultimately retiring from Appliance Park in Louisville. Jim then started a new career teaching at the University of Kentucky Robotic and Manufacturing Center in the College of Engineering. Jim was a strong yet kind man, who courageously battled and survived multiple cancer diagnoses over his life. He enjoyed playing tennis, golf and cheering on the Wildcats. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, and his brother, Milton. He is survived by his sister, Mary Jo Scott, his three children, Tony Waldron, Joe Waldron (Robin) and Lisa Domene (David), six grandchildren, Chris, Ryan, Steven, Jamie, Lindsey and Iris, and two great grandchildren, Mia and Ella. A small private family celebration will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Pearson's in Louisville in charge of arrangments.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019