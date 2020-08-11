1/
Jimmie Embry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Ross Embry, 80, husband of Reagan Hammond Embry, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Caneyville, Kentucky on March 18, 1940 to the late Everett Embry and Bonnie Hudson Roller. He was a Toll Testman for Verizon, an Air Force Veteran, and member of Caneyville Baptist Church. He is survived by son Bob (Vindy) Wiley, daughters, Jessica (Casey) Heath and a sister, Jean Embry (Robbie) Robinson, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Rooney and two brothers, Gary Embry, and Glen Embry. Services will be 1:30PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Bro. Leonard Fitch officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved