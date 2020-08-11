Jimmie Embry

Jimmie Ross Embry, 80, husband of Reagan Hammond Embry, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Caneyville, Kentucky on March 18, 1940 to the late Everett Embry and Bonnie Hudson Roller. He was a Toll Testman for Verizon, an Air Force Veteran, and member of Caneyville Baptist Church. He is survived by son Bob (Vindy) Wiley, daughters, Jessica (Casey) Heath and a sister, Jean Embry (Robbie) Robinson, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Rooney and two brothers, Gary Embry, and Glen Embry. Services will be 1:30PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Bro. Leonard Fitch officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
