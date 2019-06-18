Jimmie Guy Shackelford Riddell, 36, of Nicholasville, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Fayette County, Kentucky on November 7, 1982. Jimmie was a truck driver for KC Transportation and a graduate of Spencerian College. He is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Marshall Riddell of Nicholasville, his life partner and mother of his children, Victoria Whitey Riddell, his son, James Estill Riddell and daughter, Barbara Elizabeth Riddell, all of Nicholasville. His grandparents, Glenda McFarland of Lexington, and Tony and India Riddell of Nicholasville. He is also survived by a number of cousins, including several special cousins, Kayla, Tracy, Taylor, Tandy, Travis, Thomas Riddell, Anthony Bryan and Josh Morris, and Aunt Donna (Angel) Cruz, Uncle Jeff Lay, Uncle Tom (Natasha) Riddell and Aunt Debbie (Paul) Bryan. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Glenn McFarland. Visitation for Jimmie will be Tuesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with the service on Wednesday, June 20, 2019 at 12 noon with Pastor Mike Justice officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019 Read More