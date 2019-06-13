|
ALBANY, KENTUCKY…LOCAL NEWS June 12, 2019 Mr. Jimmy Foxx Upchurch, Jr., age 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale. He was the son of the late Jimmy Foxx and June (Miller) Upchurch, and he is survived by a brother, Joseph Miller Upchurch also of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Jimmy Foxx Upchurch, Jr., will be conducted Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 12:00 noon (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home. with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 7:00 am (CST) on Thursday at the funeral home, until time of the service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019
