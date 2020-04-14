Home

Jimmy D. Marcum, 58, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jimmy was born November 27, 1961 in Williamson, WV to the late Jay Dee and Catherine (Elkins) Marcum. Jimmy is survived by his siblings Jay Dee Marcum, Jr., Russell Marcum, Julius Marcum, Kathy Parker, Terry Marcum, and Tammy Collins. Funeral services for Jimmy will be private. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Marcum and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020
