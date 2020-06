PEEL Jo Ann Woodie, 83, of Lexington, KY. passed away May, 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Theo Lee Woodie and George T Woodie. She was raised by Elizabeth McCray Purdue. She has 2 sisters, Barbara Tate (Ralph), Ann Elizabeth Vickers, and a brother Walter Vickers (Madonna). Children are Earl B. Peel Jr., James E Peel (Diane), John T Peel, Late George B Peel, Hugh N Peel (Brenda), Mary Peel Lucas (Marlon), Jennifer Peel Watt (Robert), Wraye Anna Ritchie, Late grandson Robert N. Peel and Zachary Gilliam. She had 24 grand children, 18 great grand children, and 1 great great grand child. Graveside services will be June 27, 2020 @11:45 a.m. Hillcrest Cemetery on Versailles road Lexington, KY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store