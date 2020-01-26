|
ROBERTSON Jo Brent, went home to be with her heavenly father on January 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family, who remembered and cherished the unconditional love she had given to them, and all those she had ever met, for the entirety of her life. In lieu of a traditional obituary, the family has decided that the following words, written days before Jo's passing, by her granddaughter, Clay Brewer, as part of a class project at the University of Georgia, best encapsulate the life, spirit and impact of Jo Brent Robertson: "What inspires you the most in life?" Quite the loaded question to receive on a Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. With senioritis in full gear and my toothpaste still crusted to the side of my lips, I was in no place to be tackling something so complex. Not to mention, I was sitting in a Spanish class. Attempting to be well-spoken in English is hard enough, trying to do it in another language? Impossible. So, eyes barely open, without my morning coffee and a mere 50 minutes to answer this question I was feeling slightly discouraged. To preface a little, the teacher gave us the assignment in the context of motivation. As in, what motivates you? Is it money? Success? Love? With graduation right around the corner, what is going to drive us as we begin the rest of our lives. Again, quite the loaded question. I am 21 years old, with no plans of what I will do next year, where I will be or really who I am at all. How in the world am I supposed to know what it is that fires me up the most? I decided to just start writing and see where it took me. I flirted with some ideas, "I want to be successful" "I want to make a lot of money" "I want to find a job I love" the basics, none of which really resonated too much. Do I want those things? Of course. But is that what inspires me to my core? Maybe not so much. Then I realized, it is not what inspires me the most in life, it's who. My grandmother is who and what inspires me the most. Jo Brent Robertson, an angel on earth. Now I am sure having given this assignment to a countless number of students, you've heard every answer in the book. However, I can assure you not one person, not one thing, and no amount of hope for success could trump the inspiration Jo Robertson has brought into the world. I have a plethora of sources to advocate for that, just ask anyone who has had the privilege of meeting her. There is not another human being on this earth that has graced the world with the authentic kindness and generosity that she has. Her infectious smile and laughter can light up a room in seconds. She exudes kind energy, the type of energy that is nearly impossible to come by. Jo is the definition of "give you the clothes off of her back" type of person. There aren't enough fingers in this classroom to count the number of lives she has touched. She is also, by far, the strongest person I know. She has beat cancer, more than once, and every time it came back, she kicked it to the curb. This time has been a little different. The cancer has spread faster than Jo's body could keep up with, and with a heavy heart we know her time is near. It has deteriorated her bones, her blood and her organs, but never had a shot in hell of crushing her spirit. Through every bit of pain and trauma her body has endured, that infectious smile, angelic laugh and heart of gold has not taken a single beating. Being tasked with the words to articulate the kind of person she is, is impossible. I could never do justice to the life she has led in a 500 word writing assignment. All I can say is inspired doesn't come close to how she has made me feel. If I can live with a fraction of as much goodness, selflessness and love as Jo has, it will be a life well lived. Never met a stranger, kind to her core and an everlasting legacy Jo is the example of what it means to live life to the fullest. Though I will never be ready to lose her, the impact she made on my life will not pass when she does. So there you go, what inspires me the most in life? No one short of the greatest person I will ever know. Superwoman would be so lucky to be compared to Jo Robertson. Jo Brent Robertson is survived by her loving and devoted best friend, soulmate, and husband of 54 years, William Craig Robertson, Jr. (Bill); son William Craig Robertson III (Craig); daughter Kelly Robertson Brewer; son-in-law Robert A. Brewer; and grandchildren, Carter Holloway Brewer, Eleanor Clay Brewer (Clay) and Juliet Smith Brewer (Smith). A memorial service will be held on February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507, with a celebration of life to follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jo B. Robertson Charitable Foundation, 146 Chenault Road, Lexington, KY 40502, to carry on her tradition of giving to those in need. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 26, 2020