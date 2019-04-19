|
NEAL Jo Elaine Blanks, 80, dearly loved by her family, died Wednesday, April 17, at Saint Joseph East in Lexington. She was born in Danville to Jane Evans Tucker and Henry Herring Blanks and attended school in Moreland and Houstonville. She studied interior design at Midway College. She was a co-owner of S&N Market in Lexington for more than 10 years. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lenn Neal. Survivors include son Glenn (Judy) Neal; grandchildren Jamie, Scott, Travis, Christopher, and Austin Neal; and brother Henry (Nancy Fox) Blanks of Memphis. A funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford in the family plot. Visitation will be this evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 350 Elain Drive, Ste. 202 Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2019