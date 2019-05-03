Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Stone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STONE Jo Ann, 88, widow of Frank M. Stone, Jr., died Wednesday May 1, 2019. Born in Chattanooga, TN, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Flossie Walker Ernest. Jo Ann was the Editor-in-Chief for Chase Publishing Company where she held other positions for 58 years and was a faithful member of Boones Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Julie Lunsford; two grandchildren, Amber Stone and Chris Atkerson (Robin) and two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Syler Atkerson. In addition to her husband and parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her son, James W. Stone; special nephew, Jack Ernest, Jr. and four brothers. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00am at Kerr Bros.-Main St. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now