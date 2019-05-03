|
STONE Jo Ann, 88, widow of Frank M. Stone, Jr., died Wednesday May 1, 2019. Born in Chattanooga, TN, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Flossie Walker Ernest. Jo Ann was the Editor-in-Chief for Chase Publishing Company where she held other positions for 58 years and was a faithful member of Boones Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Julie Lunsford; two grandchildren, Amber Stone and Chris Atkerson (Robin) and two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Syler Atkerson. In addition to her husband and parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her son, James W. Stone; special nephew, Jack Ernest, Jr. and four brothers. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00am at Kerr Bros.-Main St. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2019