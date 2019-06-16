CALLAHAN Joan, 73, passed away June 6, 2019, in the loving presence of her wife Jennifer Crossen, her sister Eileen Callahan Mercer, her brother in law Jim Mercer and her longtime friend Ronnie Sheehy. Joan had been in hospice care after a diagnosis of liver cancer. She was loved and admired by many friends, family, colleagues and students. Joan was Professor Emeritus at the University of Kentucky where she had been a faculty member since 1986. Joan taught philosophy, mostly in applied ethics, and was director of Women's Studies for 9 years and helped turn the program into a department (which became Gender and Women's Studies.) She won the President's Award for Diversity and was inducted into the College of Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame. The American Philosophical Association recognized her as a Distinguished Feminist Scholar as well. An ongoing project with Nancy Tuana involves in depth interviews with the first North American feminist philosophers who opened new areas of philosophical inquiry. Joan also spearheaded the movement for domestic partner benefits at UK, and Joan and Jennifer were the first to sign up when they were finally offered. Joan and Jennifer opened their farm and hearts to the LGBT community and hosted the annual Pride celebration for 17 years before it moved to downtown Lexington. Joan was a champion working for fairness and equality for all. Joan was preceded in death by her sisters Terry Kitchen and Beth Lamond and by her parents Joseph Thomas Callahan and Mary Smith Callahan. Joan will be missed by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Ashley Crossen, grandchildren Sawyer and Maddox, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great, great-niece and one great, great-nephew. Joan was an avid rescuer and friend to birds of many breeds since childhood. Dogs, cats, horses and fish were always abundant in her life and magnificently cared for! Joan, you are and will always be missed. We love you forever. A Celebration of Joan's Life will be held onSeptember 29th at 4 pmat the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary