Joan Dorton Fyffe
1938 - 2020
Joan Dorton Fyffe
September 11, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Joan Dorton Fyffe left this world on November 19, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Wayland Kentucky, the 4th child of Oka and Freda B. Dorton on September 11, 1938. She was married to Billy J. Fyffe for 51 years. They were blessed with two children, Timothy D. Fyffe (Amy), Lisa F. Duzyk (Dan), and four grandchildren, Sarah Duzyk, New York, Chris Duzyk (Maddie), Bellevue, Samuel Duzyk, Louisville, Andrew Fyffe, Georgetown, and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by sisters-in-law Ingrid Dorton, St. Louis and Debra Dorton, Lexington. Jody graduated from Pikeville High School and attended the University of Kentucky majoring in Fine Arts. She was a successful artist having her work exhibited in local, state and national exhibits. She was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Belle Bennett Circle. A Kentucky Colonel, she was a faithful fan of the UK Wildcats. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Dorothy D. Pearson, Virginia D. Hale; two brothers Dr. Robert K. Dorton and Richard O. Dorton; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Dorothy Salyer (Leroy), Mabel Lemaster (John), Mertie Hamilton (Jack), Mary Trimble (James), and brother-in-law Link Fyffe, Jr. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Fyffe's service arrangements. Burial will be a private family service at the Lexington Cemetery with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504. To share a remembrance of Joan or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

