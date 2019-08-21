|
Joan E. Delaney Faulkner, 86, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana. Born on February 3, 1933 in Pendleton County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late John Franklin and Florine Velma Daugherty Delaney. Joan was a lifelong member of the St. Francis Xavier Church, where she was active in many church activities. She worked as a bartender at the Time Out Tavern, and she worked in maintenance at the Pendleton County Courthouse for 29 years. Joan worked hard all of her life and she was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. She is survived by two sisters: Geneva Delaney Habermehl of Falmouth, KY and Patricia Delaney Sellers of Vicksburg, MI; one brother Joe Paul (Janet) Delaney of Falmouth; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters: Mary Catherine Hetterman, Eleanor Gillespie, Dorothy Hesler, and Alma Frances Crawford; three brothers: John E. Delaney, Frank Delaney, and George Thomas “Tommy” Delaney; her nephew, Stephen Allen Delaney; her great nephews: Landen Joseph Spence and Garrett Stephen Spence; her great niece, Jenna Lorraine Crawford; and her niece, Pamela Sue Colvin Crawford. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church, with Fr. David Ludwig officiating. The visitation will be from 9:30-12:30 p.m. on Friday at her church. Interment will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to the Landen Joseph Spence Foundation: 455 Rankin Mill Road, Falmouth, KY 41040 or Stephen A. Delaney Memorial Scholarship: 3160 Ed Monroe Road, Falmouth, KY 41040. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019