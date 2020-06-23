Joan England

Joan Hoffman England, 84, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020. Joan was born July 9, 1935 in Maryland to the late Austin and Ruth Hoffman. Joan was a homemaker. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She enjoyed spending her free time volunteering at the Lawrence County Public Library. Survivors include her husband of 60 years William England; her children David (Jill) England and Douglas England; grandchildren Austin England, Grace England, Sarah England, and Rachel England; and her twin brother Austin Hoffman. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home with Brother Chuck Price officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. England and her family.



