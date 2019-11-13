|
|
GRIMES Joan Hager, formerly of Jarvis Lane, wife of Joe Sterling Grimes, Jr., died peacefully on November 10, 2019 at her Louisville home surrounded by family and dear friends. An only child born in Indianapolis to John Goodman Hager, Jr., and Helen Handruma Jones Hager, Jody spent her formative years in her family's home, "The Anchorage" long before the subdivision of this landmark estate. She attended Anchorage schools, Collegiate School in Louisville, and Tudor Hall School in Indianapolis. Her college years were spent at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Jody Grimes was active in her community and had been a member of The Fillies; The Woman's Club of Louisville; the Daughters of the American Revolution; the National Society of the Colonial Dames in America; the Second Presbyterian Church; and the Pendennis Club. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joe Grimes; sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law, five nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by a nephew, Edward Sterling Grimes. A devoted wife and friend to many until her passing at age 90. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday until time of service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019