More Obituaries for Joan Tozer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Heberlein Tozer

Joan Heberlein Tozer Obituary
1935-2019 TOZER Joan Heberlein, 84, of Delaware OH and formerly of Lexington passed peacefully late evening of August 23. She joined her beloved husband of 61 years, William T Tozer, who passed in 2017. The complete obituary is found at www.shaw-davis.com/notices /Joan-Tozer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Dr in Lexington on Sunday, Dec 1 at 2:00 with a reception immediately following. All are welcome.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2019
