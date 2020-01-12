|
VICE Joan Martin, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, January 8th. She was born in Lexington on April 18, 1939 to Harold and Mary Martin, both of whom preceded her in death. Joan is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Joe L. Vice. They were married for 63 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Tamera Vice and Kimberly Leet. Additional survivors are her beloved grandson, Tyler Leet with his wife Rebekah and son Leo Isaiah. She is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn Holman, Sandra Miller (Doug), Terri Martin and several nieces and nephews. Joan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in Education in 1974. She then completed her master's degree in education in 1977. Joan also obtained her rank one graduate level program certificate. Joan taught elementary school for 17 years in Jessamine County. She was principal of Wilmore Elementary for 10 years. She also taught at Lexington Community College. Teaching was her passion which was reflected in the awards she received including Jessamine County Elementary Teacher of the Year (1988) and Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year (1989). She retired in 2001. Joan will be missed by many, but her inspirational faith, dedication to her family, and joyful spirit will live on in those who loved her. Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road on Monday, January 13th, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm with funeral services following at 2:30 pm. Interment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Tyler Leet, Doug Miller, Bob Kirk, Charlie Simpson, Jack Kubik, and Robert Saunders. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Miller, Dick Quiggins, Wayne Westley, Ray Copenhaver, and John Blair. Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), , or the Brotherhood at Southern Heights Baptist Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020