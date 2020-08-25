Joan Monks

Joan Ann Marie Zevetski Monks, 82, widow of Joseph Thomas Monks of Country Lane in Lancaster, Kentucky, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 5, 1938 in Kulpmont, PA to the late John Zevetski and Hanora Turner Zevetski. Survivors include two daughters, Joan Ann Theresa (Mark) Brown and Dawn Marie Monks, grandchildren, Allison, Scott, Lauren, Damien, Marc, Joan Ann and Christopher. She was preceded in death by siblings, Joe, Ruth, Rita, Jack, and Mary. Services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father John Moriarty officiating. Interment will be in Wilmore Cemetery. Bearers will be Scott Jones, Marc Brown, Damien Brown, Christopher Monks, Shawn Roark and Allen Leigh. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Monks family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.