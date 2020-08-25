1/
Joan Monks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Ann Marie Zevetski Monks, 82, widow of Joseph Thomas Monks of Country Lane in Lancaster, Kentucky, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 5, 1938 in Kulpmont, PA to the late John Zevetski and Hanora Turner Zevetski. Survivors include two daughters, Joan Ann Theresa (Mark) Brown and Dawn Marie Monks, grandchildren, Allison, Scott, Lauren, Damien, Marc, Joan Ann and Christopher. She was preceded in death by siblings, Joe, Ruth, Rita, Jack, and Mary. Services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father John Moriarty officiating. Interment will be in Wilmore Cemetery. Bearers will be Scott Jones, Marc Brown, Damien Brown, Christopher Monks, Shawn Roark and Allen Leigh. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Monks family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved