SPADER Joan Ortmann, wife of the late Bruce Spader, died June 26, 2019 at her home. She was born in Hurley, NY, daughter of the late Walter and Charlotte Ortmann. She was a retired floral designer and active 50-year member of the Gardenside Green Thumb Garden Club. She is survived by her sons, Glenn (Frances) Spader of Lexington and Clark (Sherrie) Spader of Louisville; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Paige) Moreland, Jennifer (Nick) Cooper, and Shane Spader; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Spader. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019, 3-7 PM, Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gardenside Green Thumb, 346 Stratford Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. The family would like to thank the staff of Bluegrass Care Navigators and Visiting Angels Home Care. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 28, 2019