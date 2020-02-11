Home

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Joan Plegge Kille

Joan Plegge Kille Obituary
KILLE Joan Plegge, 56, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her three loving children: John (Leah) Kille; Catherine Kille; Lauren (Dennis Sparks) French; two grandsons, two brothers, and a sister. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Nelson Edelen Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, Kentucky with a memorial service at 5pm. Condolences can be expressed online at nebfh.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
