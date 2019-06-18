Home

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond, KY
1110 Barnes Mill Road P. O. Box 596
Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-2422
Joan A. Schmitke, was born May 3, 1944 in Altoona, PA. She died Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness in Richmond. Kentucky. While she had many accomplishments as a nurse and educator, she most valued her relationships with Jesus Christ and her large, extended family. She loved well and was loved much. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Health, Now! Clinic, PO Box 549, Richmond, KY 40476. Since its inception, Joan faithfully worked as a nurse practitioner at the faith-based clinic which serves uninsured individuals. A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A reception for all will follow. Oldham, Roberts & Powell F. Hm. To express condolences, please visit www.orpfh.com .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019
