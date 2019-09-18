|
|
|
Joan S. Wellman, 75, of South Point, OH, formerly of Fort Gay, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Joan was born June 23, 1944 in Fort Gay, WV to the late James and Marie (Artrip) Robertson. She graduated from Fort Gay High School and was a retired insurance agent for Brown-Delong Insurance Agency. She was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Kenneth "K.D." Wellman;and sisters Phyllis Perry, Janet McCoy, and Jacqueline Robertson. Survivors include her son and daughter in law Shawn and Rachel Wellman; grandsons Austin Wellman and Justin Wellman; brother Chuck Robertson and sister Fern Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dorris Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Robertson-Cyrus Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wellman and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019