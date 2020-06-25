LEWIS JoAnn, was born on March 28, 1941 in Lexington, KY to the late Charles T. and Lula P. Lewis. She departed this world for her heavenly home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JoAnn was a proud graduate of Paul Lawrence Dunbar high School and Kentucky State University. She attended Eastern Michigan University to obtain a Master's in Education. She loved teaching and served as a reading specialist for first and second graders in the Michigan school system for 38 years. JoAnn confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined the Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church. During her time in Michigan, she attended Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Ann Arbor, MI. She was a Sunday school teacher, choir member and loved sharing the good news of Christ. Love is the word that best described JoAnn, "Josie". She loved the Lord, her family, friends, students, and a good meal. Josie was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, teacher, and friend. She was always there to help and encourage anyone in need. Her laugh and smile could change a bad day into a better day, just because. She is survived by her twin brother; Joe Grady Lewis, sister in law Willa Lewis, nephews; James (Dell) Baker and Larry Vinegar; nieces; Andrea Cunningham, Janice Holman, Dorcel (Jerry) Edmonds, Ramona (Robert) Andrews, Lois Brown, Candace(Carlos) McCain, Shannon and Jodie Lewis. She has a host of great and great- great nephews and nieces, cousins, friends and former students that mourn her passing. Visitation at Smith & Smith Funeral Home Friday, June 26th at 12:30-1:30PM Graveside Services begin at 2:00 PM, Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum.



