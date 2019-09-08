|
WALKER Joann Loucks, beloved widow of Dr. James (Jimmy) Murray Walker, Eastern Kentucky University Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, went to be with her Lord on September 06, 2019. She is survived by her wonderful family, daughter Janis and her husband, Wayne and his wife and eight outstanding grandchildren, Nikki, Aaron, Jayden, Jaxon, Ben, Katerina, Izabella, and Star, her great grandchild, Mathyus, her sister Mary Lou Loucks Zimmer of South Dakota, and many wonderful nephews and nieces living throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie "Margie" Lee Loucks in 1920 at 6 months old, her brother Jackie Claude Loucks in 1922 at 16 days old, her mother Vada Drew Loucks in 1977, her father James Frank Loucks in 1980, and her sister Jean Loucks Eggleston of Houston in 2015. Joann was born during the Great Depression. As a result, her family lived all over Indiana and many places in Illinois and Kentucky. Her family went where her father could be employed and do the best for his family. While her mother was pregnant with her, they were living in Chicago. When it was time for Joann to be born, they returned to Princeton, Indiana so that Joann could be born at her grandparents' (Deputy Sheriff Ruby C. Drew and Nannie Comer Drew) home. Joann always thought it was funny that she wanted to say she was born in Chicago because it sounded glamorous to her, but years later being born in Princeton helped her land an important job. When she was younger, she had a great memory, which she attributed to moving numerous times. Although she loved all of the places she lived, Indiana always had a special place in her heart. Joann was known for her great personality and humor and her love of people. She was a very caring person and her friends described Joann as having a magnetic personality. She was never snobbish. She loved animals and tried always to be kind and fair. She often wrote letters to the Lexington Herald-Leader "Letters to the Editor." She loved to travel and go on cruises, was interested in seeing new places and making new friends, and enjoyed life. Losing her husband, who was the light of her life, was extremely hard on her, but she was blessed by the love and warmth of her family and friends. Joann was a career Civil Service employee, beginning at the Veterans Administration in Indianapolis, Indiana. She worked at the 14 th Air Force, Robins Air Force Base, Warner-Robins Air Force Base. She was the Secretary to the Commanding Officer at the U.S. Naval Station and a Passport Agent in the U.S. Department of State, both in New Orleans while her beloved husband finished his college and graduate work for his doctorate. While working for the Navy, she received Beneficial Suggestion Awards. After moving to Kentucky, she worked at the Army Depot in Richmond. She often said she had worked for the Air Force, Navy, and Army, so she could advise anyone which branch of the service in which to enlist. While she was in Williamsburg, KY she was manager of the bookstore of the then Cumberland College. During this time, she expanded the bookstore from a window where students picked up textbooks for their classes to an actual bookstore with items far beyond textbooks such as memorabilia, jewelry, notebooks, pens, and the things that a good bookstore should carry. Through the years, she was active in many organizations including Younger Women's Club, the Women's Club, the Monday Club, the Entre Nous Club, NARFE, AARP, was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts, and was also Sunday School teacher many years ago. She was an officer in several of the organizations that she belonged to. In Williamsburg, she was President of the PTA at Williamsburg City School and was awarded a lifetime membership in the Kentucky PTA for this service. Joann accepted the Lord as her Savior when she was nine years old and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Princeton, Indiana by Rev. Ford Porter. She loved her Sunday School class taught by Bob Leeson and Larry Reeson. She had many good friends at her church, Porter Memorial. Joann's request is that all of her loved ones remember that she is looking forward with joy to being with the Lord. She was a caring and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:30am 12:30pm at Milward Funeral Home on Southland Drive. Funeral services will begin at 12:30pm. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019