Joann Sherrow Perrin, 88, widow of Walter Perrin Jr., passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Nicholasville Health and Rehab. She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on September 27, 1931 to the late Mitchell and Sarah Sherrow. Joann was a member of Truth and Faith Church of God and a lifelong homemaker. Survivors include two daughters, Addie Perrin and Wanda Barwick, two daughters-in-law, Sue Jessie Johns and Misty Perrin, nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren and other family members. She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Ray Jessie and Everett Wayne Perrin, his siblings, Hoover Sherrow, Charles Sherrow, Mary Ennis Little, Lillian Stegal and Barbara Sue Sherrow. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Joseph Padgett, Connor Lister, Chase Lister, Meril Phillips, Nathan Phillips and Mason Perrin. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020