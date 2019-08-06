|
JoAnn Stroud Powell, 89, of Danville, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at McDowell Place in Danville, Kentucky. She was born June 19, 1930 in Williamstown, Kentucky to the late Charles and Margaret Stroud. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Stuart Powell and a daughter, Pamela Ann Powell. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Patti Powell (Vince DiMartino) of Danville. Funeral services will be 11AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at The First Christian Church of Danville with Rev. Joey Pusateri officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6-8PM and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10-11AM at The First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Christian Church of Danville, Lancaster Christian Church and Heritage Hospice.www.preston-pruitt.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019