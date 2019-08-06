Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Pruitt Funeral Home
331 South Fourth Street
Danville, KY 40422
(859) 236-4343
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The First Christian Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The First Christian Church.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Christian Church of Danville
Burial
Following Services
Bellevue Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Powell


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Powell Obituary
JoAnn Stroud Powell, 89, of Danville, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at McDowell Place in Danville, Kentucky. She was born June 19, 1930 in Williamstown, Kentucky to the late Charles and Margaret Stroud. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Stuart Powell and a daughter, Pamela Ann Powell. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Patti Powell (Vince DiMartino) of Danville. Funeral services will be 11AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at The First Christian Church of Danville with Rev. Joey Pusateri officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6-8PM and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10-11AM at The First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Christian Church of Danville, Lancaster Christian Church and Heritage Hospice.www.preston-pruitt.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now