passed away peacefully January 30, 2019. She was born January 7, 1939 in Kinston, NC to Bruce Heritage Simmons and Sudie Harriett Simmons. She met her college sweetheart and lifetime love, Roger William Koonce, at UNC Chapel Hill and they spent 55 happy years together. Roger preceded her in death in 2015. JoAnn is survived by her three children and their spouses-Janice Lynne Koonce Estes (Chuck Estes), Jeffrey Simmons Koonce (Diana Smith Koonce), Julie Anne Koonce Morris (Lane Morris) Seven Grandchildren-Christopher Wade Austin (Courtney), Chad Morris, Lauren Koonce Royse (Tyler), Madison Emily Cantrell Mackey (Geoff), Asher Graham Austin, Samantha Jo Cantrell McMillan (Derek), Joseph Thomas Koonce and four great-grandchildren Brylee Jo McMillan, Max Royse, Adalyn Holland, Jadyn Estes and a fifth great-grandchild is expected this summer. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Brookdale Richmond Place Independent Living in Lexington, KY, on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. in the PDR Room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504. https://give.bgcarenav.org/. A full obituary is available at www.carecremationservices.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019