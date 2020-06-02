Joanne M. Hinkel, 84, passed away on May 21st. Joanne was lovingly married to the late John E. Hinkel for 35 years, and is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Mike) McElroy; sisters Helen Payson and Barbara Rocheleau; stepchildren, John (Monica) Hinkel, Jr. and Jeff (Julie) Hinkel; grandchildren Jason McElroy, Erin Kaneris, Lindsey Clickner, Ellen Reed, Tyler Hinkel, Thomas Hinkel, Lauren Lewis, Kaci Turner, Andrea Creyer, Gretchen Hinkel, Karl Hinkel, and James Hinkel; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her loving husband John, Joanne was preceded in death by beloved stepson Mark (Mary Lynn) Hinkel. Visitation will be June 4th from 10-10:30am, and the Memorial service at 10:30am at The Cathedral of Christ the King. Donations requested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Further information at milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.