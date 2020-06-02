Joanne Hinkel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne M. Hinkel, 84, passed away on May 21st. Joanne was lovingly married to the late John E. Hinkel for 35 years, and is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Mike) McElroy; sisters Helen Payson and Barbara Rocheleau; stepchildren, John (Monica) Hinkel, Jr. and Jeff (Julie) Hinkel; grandchildren Jason McElroy, Erin Kaneris, Lindsey Clickner, Ellen Reed, Tyler Hinkel, Thomas Hinkel, Lauren Lewis, Kaci Turner, Andrea Creyer, Gretchen Hinkel, Karl Hinkel, and James Hinkel; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her loving husband John, Joanne was preceded in death by beloved stepson Mark (Mary Lynn) Hinkel. Visitation will be June 4th from 10-10:30am, and the Memorial service at 10:30am at The Cathedral of Christ the King. Donations requested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Further information at milwardfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved