|
|
LEAUMONT JoAnne LaRocca, 81, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. She was a retired bookkeeper. She loved cooking, hiking and being with her family. She was born in New Orleans, LA and resided in Lexington, KY. She leaves behind her children Anne Kilcoyne, Walter (Anne) Leaumont and Joelle (Mark) Kendrick. She also is survived by her grandchildren Heather (David) Cox, Chad Kendrick, Sarah (Lucas) Kendrick, Cecilia Kendrick and eight great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sisters Mary (Mario) Montevecchi, Ellen (Phil) Parrino and special cousin Bunny (Darrel) Nerstad. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Henry A. LaRocca and Rosalie Collura LaRocca, her brother Dr. S. Henry LaRocca, cousin Andrew LaRocca and grandson Aaron Kendrick. Funeral arrangements were made through Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington and Mothe Funeral Home in New Orleans. She will be laid to rest in New Orleans on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church, New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the . www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020