Jody Elaine Kemp
58, died June 26, 2020 in Lexington, Ky. She was born December 22, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio to James E. Kemp and Geneva A. Gobrecht Kemp. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and worked as an Administrative Assistant. She loved the beach, animals, Mexican food, and getting dressed up. She is survived by her parents, two sisters: Darlene Alison Kemp of Old Hickory, TN and Patricia (Joseph) Wheatley of Lexington, KY; a nephew: Kyle Dee Johnson of Falls Church, VA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: American Diabetes Association Research Foundation: 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or Shriners Hospital for Children: 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, KY 40508.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
