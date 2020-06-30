58, died June 26, 2020 in Lexington, Ky. She was born December 22, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio to James E. Kemp and Geneva A. Gobrecht Kemp. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and worked as an Administrative Assistant. She loved the beach, animals, Mexican food, and getting dressed up. She is survived by her parents, two sisters: Darlene Alison Kemp of Old Hickory, TN and Patricia (Joseph) Wheatley of Lexington, KY; a nephew: Kyle Dee Johnson of Falls Church, VA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: American Diabetes Association Research Foundation: 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or Shriners Hospital for Children: 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.