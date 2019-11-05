|
husband of Barbara Albaugh and father of Kim Galvin, Sherie Omohundro, Kris Lafoe and Jon Albaugh, passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2019. Join the family for a Visitation and Celebration of Joe’s Life on Friday, Nov. 9 from 5-8 p.m. in the Woodford Reserve Club at Kroger Field. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Annunciation, 1007 Main Street (Paris, KY) followed by Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Joe requests donations to the Organ Restoration Fund at Annunciation Church or the Therapy Dog program at Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2019