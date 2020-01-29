Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Burial
Following Services
Lexington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Bryant Obituary
Joe Bryant, 56, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1963 to the late Joe and Cliftina Bryant. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Penny Renee Stone. Joe is survived by his wife Robbin Bryant; five sons: Joseph Allen (Amber) Bryant, Michael Allen (Ashley) Wilson, Matthew David Bryant, Stephen Lee (Jenny) Bryant, Austin Tyler Bryant; seven grandchildren; three sisters: Kim (Robert) Russell, Linda (Garry) Taylor, Dana (James) Wyatt; former wife Connie Bryant; two close friends: Gil Stone and Paul Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Burial to follow the service at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 30 from 5-8pm and on Friday from 1-2pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -