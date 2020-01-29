|
Joe Bryant, 56, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1963 to the late Joe and Cliftina Bryant. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Penny Renee Stone. Joe is survived by his wife Robbin Bryant; five sons: Joseph Allen (Amber) Bryant, Michael Allen (Ashley) Wilson, Matthew David Bryant, Stephen Lee (Jenny) Bryant, Austin Tyler Bryant; seven grandchildren; three sisters: Kim (Robert) Russell, Linda (Garry) Taylor, Dana (James) Wyatt; former wife Connie Bryant; two close friends: Gil Stone and Paul Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Burial to follow the service at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 30 from 5-8pm and on Friday from 1-2pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 29, 2020