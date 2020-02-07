|
53 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in West Virginia. He was born in Berea, KY on October 2, 1966 the son of Arval and Ethel Carpenter Clark. He had been a carpenter. He is survived by a son, Dustin Hazelwood; a brother, Mike Clark and wife Tammy of Mt. Vernon; and three sisters, Goldie and Terry Kirby of Berea, Donna and George Kirby of Mt. Vernon, and Linda Lawson and her boyfriend Johnny Bullock, also of Mt. Vernon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arval and Ethel Clark; three brothers, Doug, Danny, and Rick; and a sister, Gena. Funeral services for Mr. Clark will be conducted Saturday, February 8 at 12:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Darren Sloan. Burial will follow in the Clark Cemetery at Climax. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Clark’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020