Joe Franklin Jayne, age 72, of Salyersville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence. Joe was born May 5, 1947 in Johnson County, Kentucky, son of the late Jack and Avis Lorraine “PeeWee” Turner Jayne. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Jayne. He is survived by one son, Joe Jayne of Paintsville, Kentucky; one sister, Jackie Jayne of Frankfort, Kentucky; and three grandchildren, Erica Jo Jayne, Riley Joe Jayne, and Ryan Tyler Jayne. Celebration of Life will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Jayne Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky with Mikey Jarrell officiating. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019. Full military honors will be conducted by Auxier Chapter 18 Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all arrangements for Mr. Joe Franklin Jayne.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019
