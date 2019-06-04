Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Preston Funeral Home - Paintsville
807 South Mayo Trail
Paintsville, KY 41240
(606) 789-3501
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Jayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe F. Jayne

Obituary Flowers

Joe F. Jayne Obituary
Joe Franklin Jayne, age 72, of Salyersville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence. Joe was born May 5, 1947 in Johnson County, Kentucky, son of the late Jack and Avis Lorraine “PeeWee” Turner Jayne. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Jayne. He is survived by one son, Joe Jayne of Paintsville, Kentucky; one sister, Jackie Jayne of Frankfort, Kentucky; and three grandchildren, Erica Jo Jayne, Riley Joe Jayne, and Ryan Tyler Jayne. Celebration of Life will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Jayne Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky with Mikey Jarrell officiating. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019. Full military honors will be conducted by Auxier Chapter 18 Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all arrangements for Mr. Joe Franklin Jayne.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.