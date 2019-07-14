MIMS Joe G., 109 Cimmaron Court, Nicholasville, Ky. 40356 traded his earthly tent for his eternal home June 28, 2019. He was devoted to his family, wife Margaret Deane Morrison for 64 years, his five children, Samuel Warren, Richard Kenneth (Nancy Brown), Gregory Allison, Kristal Jane Mims Curry (Randal), Kevin Joe, his 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Born in Clinton County Ky., February 3, 1936, he spent the majority of his life in the Lexington area. He took pride in a job well done and in working with the SKILTON family of employees for 50 years. Some of the more notable projects of SKILTON in the area included the Toyota Manufacturing Facility and Marshalling Yard; site work for several University of Kentucky projects including the Markey Cancer Center, the Aquatic Center, Kroger Field, Gluck Equine Center, the Robotics Building and the W. T. Young Library; miles of roadway on some of Kentucky's most prominent horse farms, WinStar, Overbrook, Lanes End, Gainsborough, Shadwell, Pin Oak, Bwamazon, Xalapa, Ashford Stud, to name a few; Rose Street Extension and the widening of Nicholasville Road. SKILTON branched out in many Kentucky areas as well as many neighboring states. His most rewarding work were his labors of love for others including KMBC in Eastern Ky. and many churches including Faith United Community Church were he was attending and still giving instructions! He said it best "It's been a great journey." Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019