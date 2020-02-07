|
of Lexington, KY passed away on February 5, 2020, a few days before his 94th birthday. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Alberta. He is survived by his son, J. E. Isaac (Lauren), Portland, Oregon and daughters, Sharyn Clements (Joe) and Sheila Isaac (Lewis Paisley) and his grandchildren Whitney Lockridge (Michael), Justin Clements (Dawn Adkins) and Joey Isaac (Maria), and 4 great grandchildren, Carter, Mason, Parker and Hudson Clements. He is also survived by his sister, Vicky Rauth. Joe was born on February 13, 1926 and was the oldest of 8 children born to Joseph and Alene Isaac of Cumberland, Kentucky. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and when WWII broke out, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, being accepted into the Navy’s elite V-5 flight program. He trained at Rice University among other colleges, achieving the rank of Lieutenant J.G. After the war he completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Kentucky. Joe met Alberta while taking her ticket at one of his father’s theaters. It was love at first sight and a love that defies description. They were perfect for each other and he took such wonderful care of Alberta throughout her life and especially during her 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s. In 1957, Joe and his partner, his cousin Sam, built and opened the Burger Shake, the iconic fast-food restaurant on New Circle Road, which is still going strong 63 years later. Joe was also a Realtor for many years. After his retirement, and into his 90’s, Joe taught software classes at Central Kentucky Computer Society. He was a beta tester for new Microsoft windows programs. In his typical generous and giving way, he was available to help anyone who called him with a computer problem or question. In 2009, he was honored as a Senior Star by the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging for volunteer computer teaching. As successful and accomplished as he was as a businessman and teacher, Joe was an even better person, husband and father. He taught his children by example: to work hard, be honest, generous, and treat everyone with respect. His children could find him in a store by listening for his laugh…it was loud and infectious, and he always loved a good joke. Late in life, many people came to know him as the “Candy Bar Man,” because he loved to give candy bars away to anyone he came in contact with- from the Hardee’s drive-through crew to nurses and staff at his medical appointments. It made him so happy to make someone else smile. In keeping with Joes’ wishes, no services will be held. www.clarklegacycenter.com
