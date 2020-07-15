MARINARO Joe, 89, of Winter Park, FL passed away peacefully on Sun, Jun 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jonell, his children, Terri Marinaro (FL), Jeanne Sallee (Lexington), Joanne Marinaro (NC), Chris Auerbach (FL), and Alan Daniel (FL), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Joe was raised in Elkhorn City, KY. At age 16, he attended Pikeville Jr College. In 1949, he joined the Navy and then the Army ROTC after enrolling at UK graduating with a BA in Education. With his first wife, Patricia Dotson Marinaro, he developed a successful career in citrus and watermelon sales in Lakeland, Florida Joe moved to Winter Park and in 1976 married Jonell Daniel. They both retired from A. Duda & Sons in Oviedo and moved to Ft Pierce, FL in 1985, where they started Atlantic Fruit Co. They enjoyed a home on the beautiful waters of Wildcat Cove. Many joyous weekends were spent swimming, fishing and boating at the inlet with family. Joe was commodore for the Ft Pierce Yacht Club where they both were honorary members, never missing an event or activity. They both eventually moved back to Winter Park in 2015 to be with family. Joe had a huge smile that would light up the room. He was handsome, fun-loving and everybody's friend. He loved life and he loved his family. We will miss you and we love you as you would say, "Always and Forever". Visitation will be Saturday, 7/18, 2020 from 10-11:00 a.m. with memorial service at 11:00. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions -Winter Park Chapel 3806 Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park FL. Donations suggested to Knights of Columbus Council 2112 5727 Cornelia Ave. Orlando, FL 32807 Please mark Joe Marinaro on donation.



